Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song

Selena Gomez has seemingly responded to Justin Bieber's latest emotional move for her - which took the internet by storm.
Last week Justin created waves on the internet with a video of him singing an unreleased song from - which fans are convinced was aimed at his former girlfriend Selena.
On of the lines in the track shocked the Sorry singer's fans even more, as he sung about being "stuck in a relationship that is not you."
This was not it, the husband of Hailey Bieber was also allegedly heard whispering Selena's name while sobbing.
Now, as per a fan account on TikTok, the Single Soon singer is not only aware of Justin's new shocking move - she has also subtly responded to it.
Underneath an Instagram quote which read, "They are obsessed" Selena commented, "absolutely"
In addition to this, the Calm Down songstress also shared an exciting photo dump on her Instagram account from what appears to be a trip with her gal pals.
This is not the first surprising move from the Baby hitmaker for Selena in recent times, earlier this month a video of him looking at Selena's tattoo with stoic expressions went viral.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated from 2010 to 2018.