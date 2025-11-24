Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n’ Sweet Tour with $55.5M milestone

Sabrina Carpenter has finally concluded the second leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour.
On Sunday, November 23, the Grammy winner performed her last show of the successful tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
At each of her concerts, Sabrina has a special guest she "arrests" and invites to participate in a fun running gag.
During the final show, the Please Please Please hitmaker arrested Miss Piggy.
She said to Miss Piggy, “You guys are so beautiful it should be a crime. Like you gorgeous. I’d know that face anywhere! Excuse me, what is your name?”
The Muppets star then brings out her own microphone and clears throat.
“Miss Piggy, There are so, so many people here tonight! No one prepared me for you being here right now, actually,” Sabrina added, “Are you enjoying the show?”
Miss Piggy replied, “Uhhh… Yes! I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show.”
Sabrina sold 439,674 tickets across 72 shows for the Short n’ Sweet tour.
As per Reuters, the A Nonsense Christmas singer earned $55.5 million from North American and European legs of her tour.