D4vd house details exposed as frozen-body allegation rocks Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd has been named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, whose body was found almost three months ago

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death probe has taken a haunting turn after it was claimed that her body was frozen to conceal the exact time and cause of her tragic death.

A day after TMZ quoted a source close to the investigation, D4vd's, who has been named a suspect in the case after almost three months, freezer at his home has become an interesting point of focus.

Celeste's dismembered body was found in a trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, and her body was identified days later.

The discovery of the body came a day after her 15th birthday, and there has been serious speculation that the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was in a romantic relationship with the minor, making the case more disturbing.

On Sunday, November 23, TMZ reported that the 20-year-old has a large enough freezer in his home to hold a human body.

Images obtained by the outlet of D4vd's rental home show a KitchenAid refrigerator; its freezer side is reportedly 74 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and has a depth of roughly 27 inches.

The latest investigation details shared that Celeste's body, who weighed just 120 pounds and stood 5'3 in height, was received in a horrific state, its limbs chopped into pieces while the torso remained intact.

It was also reported that the body was "partially frozen" and had been thawing for several days in the Romantic Homicides singer's impounded car.

Notably, the chilling update came days after D4vd was named as a suspect in the teen's death, and PEOPLE reported that the New York-based singer is "not cooperating" with investigators.

