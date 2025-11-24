Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart

Netflix has released the 'Stranger Things' final season volume 1 action-packed trailer just days before its drop

  • By Hania Jamil
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 trailer: Dustin demands Vecna's heart

The Hawkins crew is ready to take down Vecna in the final trailer of the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things.

On Sunday, November 23, Netflix released a new trailer for Volume 1 of the final season, which will drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday, where fans witnessed an action-packed sequence between the reunited gang and the armies of Demogorgon.

With the goal to kill Vecna, the heroes will witness a violent fall of 1987, and as they lay out a high-stake plan, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) demands to see "Vecna's heart on a platter."

The new Stranger Things season will also see Hawkins under military quarantine, as Steve drives his car into the upside down.

Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven, alongside David Harbour's Hopper, head towards Hawkins Laboratory in the newly released footage, while Max (Sadie Sink) is not shown, and is seemingly still in the state of comatose, as revealed in the official trailer for Season 5.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year's Eve, which will also be released in selected theatres.

Stranger Things won't fully end with season 5, as the Duffer Brothers announced recently they had creating an animated spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tales from '85. The series is due to be released in 2026 and will feature a whole new voice cast for fan favourite characters.

Watch Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Trailer here



