Kevin Spacey breaks silence on swirling homeless speculations

The Oscar-winning actor was rumoured to be homeless after his interview remarks about living in hotels went viral

  • By Hania Jamil
Kevin Spacey has set the record straight on rumours about him being homeless after recent remarks he made about "living in Airbnbs and hotels" prompted the speculation.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, November 23, the 66-year-old said he felt the need to clarify the comments after "thousands of people" reached out to check up on him.

"And to all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop," he continued. "But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."

Clarifying his initial remarks, the House of Cards star noted, "I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business."

"I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year and for that, I have so much to be grateful for," Spacey shared.

The speculation came after the Seven actor told The Telegraph that he lost his house and now his residence is hotels and Airbnbs.

He told the publication, "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out."

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

The homeless speculations also came amid a few troubling years, as Spacey has been engulfed in controversy.

Just two years ago, the actor was cleared of sexual assault allegations against four men during a UK trial in 2023.

He has since struggled to get work and has passionately spoken out about his "cancellation" in Hollywood.

Since 2017, over 30 men have accused the two-time Oscar-winning actor of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour, which led to Netflix axing his role on House of Cards. He has denied all allegations.

