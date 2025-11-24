Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour

Donald Glover, American rapper and actor, opened up about a recent health scare which forced him to cancel his tour last year.
While performing at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in LA, the This is America rapper, who performs as Childish Gambino, revealed that he had a stoke during the 2024 tour, which prompted him to cancel the tour.
Addressing the audience, Glover noted, "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"
The Heartbeat rapper said he felt like he was letting everyone down, lamenting that he still has not toured Ireland. He also revealed that "they found a hole" in his heart and he had to have two surgeries.
"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing."
About a month after his New World tour began in August 2024, the 42-year-old postponed the tour, and went on to cancelled the remaining dates, citing health issues.