Entertainment

Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour

The 'Community' star cancelled his 2024 Childish Gambino tour, citing health concerns without sharing much details

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour
Donald Glover admits he suffered stroke during 2024 tour

Donald Glover, American rapper and actor, opened up about a recent health scare which forced him to cancel his tour last year.

While performing at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in LA, the This is America rapper, who performs as Childish Gambino, revealed that he had a stoke during the 2024 tour, which prompted him to cancel the tour.

Addressing the audience, Glover noted, "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"

The Heartbeat rapper said he felt like he was letting everyone down, lamenting that he still has not toured Ireland. He also revealed that "they found a hole" in his heart and he had to have two surgeries.

"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing."

About a month after his New World tour began in August 2024, the 42-year-old postponed the tour, and went on to cancelled the remaining dates, citing health issues.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song

Selena Gomez reacts after Justin Bieber 'whispers' her name in viral song
Selena Gomez breaks silence after Justin Bieber confesses 'being stuck' in relationship in unreleased song

Miley Cyrus rings in 33rd birthday with emotional message: ‘I love you all’

Miley Cyrus rings in 33rd birthday with emotional message: ‘I love you all’
Miley Cyrus takes hilarious dig at her 'smile lines' as she celebrate 33rd birthday with friends

‘Stranger Things' star reveals almost fumbling million dollar show deal

‘Stranger Things' star reveals almost fumbling million dollar show deal
‘Stranger Things' actor confesses about a huge disaster ahead of season five release

D4vd house details exposed as frozen-body allegation rocks Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd house details exposed as frozen-body allegation rocks Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, whose body was found almost three months ago

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as NFL retirement looms

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as NFL retirement looms
Travis Kelce is enjoying his final year of contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which would end their 13-year of partnership if he doesn't renew

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share heartfelt goodbyes to 'Wicked' roles

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share heartfelt goodbyes to 'Wicked' roles
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande's ‘Wicked: For Good’ earn $226 million becoming in fourth-biggest box office debut of 2025

Holly Hagan announces fourth pregnancy after tragic loss of her sister

Holly Hagan announces fourth pregnancy after tragic loss of her sister
Holly Hagan and Jacob tied the knot in 2022, and already share two-year-old son Alpha-Jax

David Harbour on ‘Stranger Things’ season five fame: ‘I love attention’

David Harbour on ‘Stranger Things’ season five fame: ‘I love attention’
David Harbour makes major confession amid ongoing Millie Bobby Brown harassment drama

Did Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Did Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has often been spotted several times at Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating in 2023

Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits

Ariana Grande gives mysterious reason for full name in ‘Wicked’ credits
Ariana Grande suprisingly embraced her full name for 'Wicked' movies unlike her previous films

Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise return

Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise return
Josh Hutcherson teases potential return in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumours amid Taylor Swift wedding plans

Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumours amid Taylor Swift wedding plans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced engagement on August 26, 2025