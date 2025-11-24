Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share heartfelt goodbyes to 'Wicked' roles

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared heartfelt goodbyes to their Wicked roles as the sequel, Wicked: For Good, smashed box office records.
The Jon M. Chu directorial explores the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda as they embrace their new identities as the Wicked Witch Of The West and Glinda the Good.
After the film release, the actresses took to Instagram to their last goodbyes to Glinda and Elphaba.
Ariana penned, “Oz has been my safe space for as long as I can remember. The characters within these pages teach us how to love unconditionally with one’s whole heart; to laugh; to forgive (even when it’s most painful)."
The 7 Rings hitmaker added, “I fell in love with Wicked when I was ten years old. It has been an escape and a place where I knew I could find comfort and understanding throughout my childhood and adult life. Loving something dearly and becoming it are two very different things.”
Meanwhile, Cynthia also posted pictures of herself from the set and bid final goodbye to her character.
She noted, “I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me. I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard.”
As per Variety, Wicked: For Good earned $226 million globally.