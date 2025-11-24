Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber's shocking song for Selena

Hailey Bieber has seemingly responded to rumours he and Justin Bieber are on the verge of a split as the singer skipped her 29th birthday.
Justin once again sparked rumours of marital woes after being notably absent from Hailey's studded birthday bash, arranged by her beauty brand, Rhode on November 22.
During the same time, the Baby hitmaker sent the internet into a frenzy by singing an unreleased song - which his fans believe was aimed at his ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
In the song, Justin confessed about being "stuck in a relationship that is not you" - convincing his followers that he is unhappy with Hailey and still misses the Single Soon singer, who he dated between 2010 - 2018.
Not only this, in some of the videos from Justin's livestream, which went viral on TikTok, some users highlighted the fact that he was whispering Selena's name in a breaking voice as if he was crying.
Now, Hailey in an attempt to put the turbulent marriage rumours at bay, has released a video of her with Justin.
The 29-year-old model in her birthday carousel shared a video of the couple, only featuring their legs as they walked together hand-in-hand.
Other photos in the series, featured Hailey's breathtakingly gorgeous photos in a silver shimmery crop top and blue jeans.
"best week ringing in 29," the mother of Jack Blues Bieber captioned the post - signalling that all is well between her and the Sorry crooner despite his recent activities.