Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as NFL retirement looms

Taylor Swift was spotted jumping with joy, as her fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a much-needed win against the Indiana Colts.
On Sunday, November 23, the Lover crooner attended the thrilling clash taking place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
As she failed to contain her excitement and jumped, Taylor playfully shook a man who appeared to be her father.
For the sporty outing, the Blank Space hitmaker kept it on theme, as she donned a golden jacket with white and red accents and her signature red lip.
Taylor, who has missed away games of the Chiefs seemingly due to security concerns, enjoyed the squad win from the box.
Her appearance came days after Travis Kelce revealed if he'll be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.
The Chiefs tight end noted, "It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then."
Travis Kelce would make a final decision on his return to the Chiefs in March, as he enjoys his final year of contract with the squad of 13 years.