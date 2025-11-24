Miley Cyrus rings in 33rd birthday with emotional message: ‘I love you all’

Miley Cyrus celebrated 33rd birthday with a touching message for her fandom.
On Sunday, November 23, the Disney alum posted a photo-dump on Instagram from her intimate birthday bash with close friends.
Miley penned, “33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes. All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up. I love you all.”
In the shared picture, she's rocking a bangs hairstyle and a sleek black outfit for her big day.
Following the emotional message, Miley’s fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and well-wishes.
A fan commented, “Happiest birthday our queen, wishing u the best, you deserve the world, we love you so much.”
Another wrote, “She really so down to earth… she said no to big Hollywood party full of fake people and just have a small dinner with her family & closest friends.”
A third wished, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MILEY MANY BLESSING YEARS MORE TO COME WITH JOY AND HAPPINESS WITH FAMILY AS WELL.”
On the work front, Miley released new song Dream as One last week.