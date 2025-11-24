‘Stranger Things' star reveals almost fumbling million dollar show deal

Stranger Things actor, Gaten Matarazzo, revealed how he nearly missed the million dollar Netflix series opportunity.
Gaten, known for his nerdy role Dustin Henderson, shared his audition was terrible.
During his appearance on the Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s podcast, Dinner’s on Me, the 23-year old actor admitted he “butchered [his] first audition.”
Gaten recalled, “It was terrible. It was the worst audition I’ve ever had in my life. I just had my script right in front of my face. And I just kept looking down and I kept looking up. And it was the weirdest pauses ever. And I was mortified afterwards and I was like, ‘What?'”
“I asked them why [I got a callback]. They were like, ‘It just clicked. We knew we wanted you back after that one,'” the Honor Society star added.
He admitted he wasn't feeling nervous before the audition, but that changed when he realized he wasn't as familiar with his lines as he should've been, at the end the actor started sweating.
However, Gaten got the role, “I remember keeping my cool a lot better than she did. I remember I muted the phone because she started screaming. I was like, ‘Mom, oh my gosh, please!'”
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things starts airing on November 26.