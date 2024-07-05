Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their second date on the Fourth of July eight years ago.
In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex disclosed the special meaning behind the day.
He spoke about the year 2016 when he first met his ladylove Markle.
After a stellar first date the two planned to meet up again the very next day which happened to be the Fourth of July.
To honour the American Independence Day, Harry had done something unique for his lover.
"She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow," the father of Archie and Lilibet penned in the memoir.
Harry had given her a pink box of gift and when she opened it she found a beautiful surprise inside.
The Duke added, “Cupcakes. Red, white, and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but oh, well."
Even though Harry was living his best life in the UK back then, Meghan shot Suits in Canada, the couple gave their ever-flourishing relationship a proper chance.
For the unversed, the Sussex's fell in love shortly after their first date and said 'I do' in 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were active members of the royal family till 2020 when they decided to step back from their royal duties and moved to the States.