Meghan Markle shows ‘no signs of support’ amid Prince Harry 'new charity' buzz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot six years ago, and they share two kids now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has reportedly turned “toxic” as the Duchess has shown “no signs of support” for her husband’s new venture plans.

A few days ago, tabloids reported the Duke of Sussex is planning to set up a rival African charity after the Sentebale fallout.

While King Charles’ youngest son was facing public scrutiny, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, maintained “silence” and focused on her own projects, including lifestyle brand As Ever.

A source told RadarOnline.com that her "deafening silence" over the drama shows their marriage is about to “end.”

The insider shared, "Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.”

“We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry. Meghan's silence says it all. I know the sad conclusion, it's so clear to me the toxic end that's coming,” the tipster added.

As per the reports, Harry is currently "exploring his options" and plans to make a formal announcement when the time is right.

To note, the Duke of Sussex parted ways from Sentebale charity in March 2025.

