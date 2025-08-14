Prince Christian back in action for military training after summer break

Prince Christian of Denmark has traded summer celebrations for discipline and duty, resuming his military education just days after enjoying the festivities.
On August 14, the Crown Prince of Denmark was snapped while participating in the Danish Armed Forces' Lieutenant's Training Course at Antvorskov Guard Hussar Barracks in Slagelse, Denmark, where he wore a camouflage uniform.
Notably, Prince Christian’s recent snap came after the Danish Royal House announced in May that the Crown Prince was officially a Guards Hussar and had been admitted to the Lieutenant's Training Course, starting in August.
The training runs for a year, after which participants move on to a hands-on role as a platoon leader.
Crown Prince Christian began his military training after graduating from Ordrup Gymnasium in June 2024.
Ahead of the Lieutenant's Training Course started, the young royal had time off for some summer fun.
It was reported that Crown Prince Christian was spotted while enjoying at Smukfest in Skanderborg on August 8, along with his sister, Princess Isabella, 18, also attended.
This year's event featured performances by Will Smith, 50 Cent and Shawn Mendes.
To note, Crown Prince Christian is the eldest son of King Frederik and Queen Mary and his father's future successor.
King Frederik, 57, and Queen Mary share Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14.