Prince Haakon marks 100th anniversary of Norwegian sovereignty on Svalbard

Crown Prince Haakon is marking Norway’s major milestone with enthusiasm and patriotism.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 14, 2025, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a delightful video featuring the future King celebrating the country’s 100th anniversary of sovereignty over Svalbard.
In 1925, Norway officially raised its flag on Svalbard – a group of islands in the Arctic Ocean, located halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole – to claim sovereignty after the Svalbard Treaty of 1920.
This marked the beginning of Norway’s formal governance over the archipelago, which has remained an important part of the country ever since.
“Exactly 100 years ago, the Norwegian flag was raised on Svalbard for the first time. Today we celebrate that Svalbard has been an important part of Norway for 100 years,” captioned the Royal Family.
In the video, the heir apparent of the Norwegian throne was seen delivering a powerful message, stating, “Exactly 100 years ago, almost to the minute, the Norwegian flag was raised for the first time here in Svalbard.”
He continued, “We celebrate that Svalbard has been part of the Kingdom of Norway for 100 years, and we gather in hope and optimism for Svalbard's future.”
The video also showed the Norwegian flag being hoisted, while a group sang what appeared to be the national anthem in chorus to mark the momentous occasion.