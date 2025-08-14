Prince Harry, King Charles 'sit down' for crucial talks next month

Prince Harry and King Charles could be set for a long-awaited meeting next month, sparking speculation about a possible step toward mending their strained relationship.
As per US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex and the British Monarch are reportedly there’s a possibility that the father and son will cross paths when Harry, 40, travels to the U.K. next month for duties connected to his role as a patron for WellChild.
Harry and Charles have faced an estrangement as the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, parted ways with the royal family in 2020 and started living in California.
The Duke has seldom visited the UK, with his most recent meeting with his father taking place in February 2024, shortly after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.
Their estrangement ignited between Sussexes has continued to grow after he lost his appeal for government-funded security in the U.K.
Following his lost appeal, Harry gave a bombshell BBC interview as he hinted that his father had some influence on the decision.
“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” he said.
Harry added, “Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts [to] do what is necessary.”
He also alleged that Charles “won’t speak to me” in the same interview, urging his father to mend their relationship.
Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Charles’ teams held a secret U.K. meeting to discuss a possible resolution, with the Duke’s communications chief, Meredith Maines, in London for routine engagements.