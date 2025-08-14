Prince William to clash with Princess Anne after ‘annoying’ her over duties

Home / Royal

The Prince of Wales is set for a dramatic clash with the Princess Royal next week

After leaving Princess Anne “annoyed” over Windsor duties, Prince William is set for a head-to-head clash with his aunt.

On Thursday, August 14, GB News reported that the Prince of Wales – Patron of Welsh Rugby – may mark his presence at the Women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments’ second game.

The match, scheduled next week between Wales and Scotland, could prompt a clash between the aunt-nephew duo, as King Charles’s sister may also attend as Patron of Scotland’s Rugby team.

Notably, Anne has often been seen supporting the Scottish team with her presence.

The outlet also reported that since the match is in England, the Royals are likely to attend due to its easy accessibility.

This surprising clash between Prince William and Princess Anne will come after several sources close to the Princess Royal told the Times that she was “annoyed” with the future King for not taking on as many Windsor duties as he should.

“She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her,” the insider noted.

According to GB News, Anne – who lives at Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, which is an hour and a half’s drive away from Windsor Castle – is putting in more effort than William.

