King Charles showcases Windsor Castle's rich ‘history’ with new video

King Charles III has taken a major decision for Windsor Castle to promote “royal history” among Britishers.
On Wednesday, August 13, Buckingham Palace announced via Royal Collection Trust that Windsor Castle will be open to public for “free.”
The announcement read, “Curious about Windsor Castle’s 1,000 years of royal history? This summer, join a free Precinct Tour led by our welcoming wardens. Lasting 30-45 minutes, they will guide you through the Castle’s grounds, finishing at the entrance to the State Apartments.”
It continued, “This tour is included with your admission ticket – just join us on the day. Tours are subject to availability, so feel free to ask a warden when you arrive. Want to know *why* the Moat Garden has never been full of water? It’s because the chalky soil found here is porous, so the water drains away.”
Charles’ decision to open Windsor Castle for public came after Royal Family announced last week that he will deliver a speech on Victory over Japan Day.
To mark the 80th anniversary of the historic occasion, the British monarch will be joined by his wife Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate’s attendance at the event has not been confirmed yet.