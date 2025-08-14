Home / Royal

Prince Albert opens doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world in new exhibit

The actress-turned-royal was married to Prince Rainier III and remained loyal to her royal duties

Prince Albert opens doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world in new exhibit
Prince Albert opens doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world in new exhibit

Prince Albert has opened doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world!

Taking to their Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the Princely Palace of Monaco extended a heartfelt invitation to the public to step inside the poetic and intimate universe of his late mother, Princess Grace of Monaco in an exhibition at the Prince’s Palace.

The exhibition, aims to honor Hollywood star Grace Kelly, will feature unpublished portraits, personal objects, jewellery, and accessories which reveal the woman behind the icon being described as "a sensitive, brilliant, brave and free figure".

“Step into the poetic and intimate world of Princess Grace,” the palace wrote in the caption.

They continued, “Unpublished portraits, personal belongings and cherished objects tell the heartfelt story of the woman behind the icon — a sensitive, brilliant, courageous and free spirit figure.”


“The State Apartments of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco are pleased to welcome you to the exhibition, on view until 14 September 2025,” the caption added.

The actress-turned-royal welcomed three children with her husband, Prince Rainier III,” whom she married in 1956.

Following her marriage, she became Princess Grace and left Hollywood behind to fulfill her duties as a Monégasque royal.

Kelly remained loyal to her family and royal duties until she died on September 14, 1982 at just 52 years old.

She passed away after suffering from a stroke behind the wheel, leading to a car accident. 

You Might Like:

Prince William, George unexpectedly get named drop by Taylor Swift

Prince William, George unexpectedly get named drop by Taylor Swift
Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday with Prince George, Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last year

King Charles makes surprise visit to Scottish village before Balmoral stay

King Charles makes surprise visit to Scottish village before Balmoral stay
King Charles is continuing his mother's tradition of spending some of the late summer at Balmoral

Meghan Markle shows ‘no signs of support’ amid Prince Harry 'new charity' buzz

Meghan Markle shows ‘no signs of support’ amid Prince Harry 'new charity' buzz
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot six years ago, and they share two kids now

Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans

Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans
The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently spending her summer break with the Royal Family in Balmoral

Queen Mary inaugurates Headspace’s new counseling center in Tårnby

Queen Mary inaugurates Headspace’s new counseling center in Tårnby
The Queen of Denmark takes heartwarming step to support mental wellbeing by launching new counselling center

Princess Kate tries to steal Meghan Markle's spotlight with powerful move

Princess Kate tries to steal Meghan Markle's spotlight with powerful move
The Princess of Wales dropped a powerful message of 'love and friendship' after the Duchess of Sussex made career move

Prince Andrew suffers new setback as fans call to strip him of Royal titles

Prince Andrew suffers new setback as fans call to strip him of Royal titles
The Duke of York faces harsh public scrutiny after shocking disclosures in sensational new book

Kate Middleton cherishes ‘love, friendship’ in new episode of ‘Mother Nature’

Kate Middleton cherishes ‘love, friendship’ in new episode of ‘Mother Nature’
Princess Kate releases powerful message in the second episode of her Mother Nature series

Prince Andrew’s remarks on Princess Kate stirred feud with William: Report

Prince Andrew’s remarks on Princess Kate stirred feud with William: Report
The Duke of York had strained relationships from both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business
The British King makes delightful announcement amid Meghan Markle’s business expansion plans in the UK

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal
Former Royal aide lifts curtain on firms thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative Netflix deal

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday
The Royal Family dropped a series of fun facts about the Princess Royal in a special birthday post