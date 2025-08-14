Prince Albert opens doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world in new exhibit

Prince Albert has opened doors to Princess Grace’s poetic world!
Taking to their Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the Princely Palace of Monaco extended a heartfelt invitation to the public to step inside the poetic and intimate universe of his late mother, Princess Grace of Monaco in an exhibition at the Prince’s Palace.
The exhibition, aims to honor Hollywood star Grace Kelly, will feature unpublished portraits, personal objects, jewellery, and accessories which reveal the woman behind the icon being described as "a sensitive, brilliant, brave and free figure".
“Step into the poetic and intimate world of Princess Grace,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They continued, “Unpublished portraits, personal belongings and cherished objects tell the heartfelt story of the woman behind the icon — a sensitive, brilliant, courageous and free spirit figure.”
“The State Apartments of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco are pleased to welcome you to the exhibition, on view until 14 September 2025,” the caption added.
The actress-turned-royal welcomed three children with her husband, Prince Rainier III,” whom she married in 1956.
Following her marriage, she became Princess Grace and left Hollywood behind to fulfill her duties as a Monégasque royal.
Kelly remained loyal to her family and royal duties until she died on September 14, 1982 at just 52 years old.
She passed away after suffering from a stroke behind the wheel, leading to a car accident.