Royal Family shares Princess Anne’s ‘happy memories’ in vintage video: Watch

Buckingham Palace releases heartwarming video featuring childhood glimpses of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone 75th birthday

Royal Family is making all the efforts to ensure Princess Anne feel celebrated!

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, Buckingham Palace shared a heartwarming vintage video, featuring adorable glimpses from Anne’s childhood.

"Happy memories ahead of The Princess’s 75th birthday tomorrow," captioned the Royals.

The delightful video opened with a frame featuring late Queen Elizabeth II, carrying her newborn daughter, Princess Anne, in arms, followed by another frame that showed late Prince Phillip and King George introducing then-Prince Charles to his only sister.

In the clip, heartwarming peeks of the late Queen Mother were also shared, who smiled brightly seeing Charles meeting newborn Anne.

It also featured glimpses of the brother-sister duo’s unbreakable bond as they witnessed key and major events together.

One of the frames displayed the now-King Charles and Princess Royal running and playing in a garden with their father.

The video also showcased Anne channeling her equestrian spirit by riding a horse – an activity she enjoys to this day.

Fans reaction:

Commenting on the post, a fan gushed, “What a heartwarming video.”

“happy birthday,” a second wished, while a third admired, “My lovely princess.”

Princess Anne, born on August 15, 1950, is set to ring in her 75th birthday tomorrow, on August 15, 2025.

