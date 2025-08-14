Princess Rajwa makes dazzling appearance with Prince Hussein for new duty

Princess Rajwa was a beauty in white during her latest appearance with Prince Hussein.
On Thursday, August 14, the Crown Prince of Jordan took to his official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming photo from his and the Crown Princess’s new engagement.
For the new outing, the Royal couple met a group of “promising” students who recently passed their General Secondary Education Certificate Examination with flying colors.
While the future King looked dashing in a black suit worn over a white shirt, his gorgeous wife Rajwa radiated sophistication in a coordinating white ensemble.
The snap featured the future Queen in a body-hugging white outfit that perfectly accentuated her toned figure, with her hair mid-parted and styled in loose curls.
For the finishing touch, Princess Rajwa wore minimal makeup and statement jewelry.
In the post, King Abdullah’s eldest son penned a heartwarming wish for the aspiring young students.
“Today, a group of promising young men and women reap the rewards of their hard work. Congratulations to you and your families on your outstanding achievement in the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination. I wish you continued success in your academic and professional journeys,” he captioned.
Crown Prince Hussein tied the knot to Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, 2023, at Zahran Palace. The pair welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024.