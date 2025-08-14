Prince William, George unexpectedly get named drop by Taylor Swift

Home / Royal

Prince William and Prince George have recently been named by Taylor Swift on Tavis Kelce podcast.

In 2024.

On August 13, the Grammy winner appeared on her boyfriend’s podcast New Heights.

During the conversation on the podcast, she recalled meeting the Prince of Wales and his kids George and Princess Charlotte at Eras Tour concert in 2024.

Back then Taylor also introduced Jason Kelce to the Royal Family.

She said in the podcast, “Wasn’t this the week I got to watch Jason meet the royal family?” Travis chimed in, “He was like, ‘What do I do with my beer?’”

“I watched him have this moment with his beer where he was like, ‘But I want to take it, but I know that I probably should not take it,’ I watched this happen, and it kind of was the most amazing,” Taylor added.

William attended her Eras Tour show to celebrate his 42nd birthday without wife Kate Middleton.

Following the concert, King Charles’ eldest son posted a picture with the I Knew You Were Trouble musician.

He wrote at that time, “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

For those unversed, Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.

