King Charles makes surprise visit to Scottish village before Balmoral stay

King Charles is continuing his mother's tradition of spending some of the late summer at Balmoral


King Charles has made a surprise stop in Ballater, Scotland ahead of Balmoral stay for his annual summer break

On Tuesday, August 12, the 76-year-old monarch visited the village in Aberdeenshire, just a few miles from Balmoral Castle, to inspect the new banner of the Clan Farquharson at Victoria Hall.

King Charles was also accompanied by Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Manson, and the Chieftain of the Clan Farquharson, Philip Farquharson.

The inspection came ahead of the Ballater Highland Games, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 14.

During his Ballater visit, King Charles met with members of the Invercauld Highlanders, who will march the Clan Farquharson chief onto the games field on Thursday and the Pipes and Drums of the Scots College, Sydney, Australia.

The royal family kept the monarch’s outing low-key as it was only shared in the Court Circular, the official record of the royal family's engagements.

One bystander shared a few photos of the King out and about in Ballater on the social media.

"Now living in Ballater. The King popped into town today; a ceremony to had over new colours. Zoom mode on a camera is great when standing at the back. Weather was perfect. Arlo doesn’t like bagpipes!" he wrote in the caption.

The legendary Scottish event, which takes place on the second Thursday in August every year, features piping competitions, Highland dancing and the Hill Race.

