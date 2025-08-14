Home / Royal

Meghan Markle confesses to subtle breach of royal protocol in new move

The Duchess of Sussex recent move reveals low-key royal rule break


Meghan Markle has revealed a discreet yet telling breach of royal protocol in the newly released trailer for With Love, Meghan season two.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped the new trailer for With Love, Meghan showing Meghan hosting a fresh batch of celebrities and influencers at the rented California house.

In a newly-released trailer, Meghan can be seen having a short interaction with Spanish-American chef José Andrés while preparing a seafood dish.

“Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband,” Meghan told Jose, who quipped, “And you married him?”

Harry’s dislike of shellfish may stem from royal protocol, as senior royals are often advised to avoid seafood, garlic, and foie gras.

According to Ok! magazine, the royal protocol advised avoiding certain foods for health reasons.

Previously, the former royal butler Grant Harrold noted they steer clear of shellfish to reduce food poisoning risks.

“It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties,” Grant told the Daily Express in 2022.

The ex-butler added, “We don't want a member of the Royal Family having a serious reaction to food poisoning. Especially if [they] are on an overseas tour. Therefore you will not normally find this on the royal menu.”

Meghan previously stated that seafood was a great love of hers, as she revealed that the “ideal food day” involved heaps and heaps of seafood.

A former Clarence House official revealed to The Telegraph that, along with shellfish, Prince Harry had a firm policy that his chefs were not to buy foie gras.

