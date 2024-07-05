Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'

Lilly Collins offered major spoilers from her newly-released movie Maxxxine, the final chapter in Ti West's X trilogy.
Turning to her Instagram account on Friday just two days after her movie release, the Inheritance actress dropped nine photos that highlighted the MaXXXine’s insanely talented cast ensemble and featured her in a truly horrendous avatar, promoting themes of horror and blood.
The photos shared showed trails of blood that threatened to reveal the killer’s mysterious past.
“Spoiler alert! Finally get to share this unhinged BTS from @maxxxinemovie. So much fun working with the genius that is #TiWest and the incomparable #MiaGoth, alongside an insanely talented cast and crew. I feel very lucky to be included in such a wild trilogy and part of this totally insane ride. Run don’t walk to see it in theaters NOW…” Collins captioned her post.
As the BTS shots went viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment
One user wrote, “ Its only been a day, Lily.”
Another penned, “Hmm so do you die in this movie?”
“ Sis how you gonna spoil me like that,” the third effused.
“ Oh shit did I just see a spoiler,” the fourth added.
Lily Collins, who baosts around 28.1M followers, was super excited to be part of the horror trilogy and portray on screens her incredible prowess.