Sports

Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win

Natasa Stankovic was noticeably absent from the pictures

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win

Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently shared a touching reunion with his son Agastya on Instagram after India's thrilling victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pandya posted a series of heartwarming pictures with his son, captioning them, "My #1! Everything I do, I do for you."

In the photos, Pandya and Agastya are seen hugging and posing with blue balloons and a decoration that reads "Congratulations HP."

However, his wife Natasa Stankovic was noticeably absent from the pictures.

The photographer behind the images remains unknown, and Natasa's absence has fueled rumors of a possible split between the couple.

Meanwhile, fans quickly commented on the post, with some asking about Natasa's absence and others urging Pandya to share pictures with her.

Moreover, speculation about their relationship intensified after a Reddit post suggested Natasa married Pandya for financial gain.

However, neither Natasa nor Hardik has addressed these rumors.

Pandya played a crucial role in India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, ending India's ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, despite her frequent activity on Instagram, Natasa did not share any posts celebrating the victory, which has fueled further speculation about potential divorce rumors.

To note, Hardik and Natasa married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK

Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?

Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?

Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win

Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'

Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'

Sports News

Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home