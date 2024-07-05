Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win

Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently shared a touching reunion with his son Agastya on Instagram after India's thrilling victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Pandya posted a series of heartwarming pictures with his son, captioning them, "My #1! Everything I do, I do for you."
In the photos, Pandya and Agastya are seen hugging and posing with blue balloons and a decoration that reads "Congratulations HP."
However, his wife Natasa Stankovic was noticeably absent from the pictures.
The photographer behind the images remains unknown, and Natasa's absence has fueled rumors of a possible split between the couple.
Meanwhile, fans quickly commented on the post, with some asking about Natasa's absence and others urging Pandya to share pictures with her.
Moreover, speculation about their relationship intensified after a Reddit post suggested Natasa married Pandya for financial gain.
However, neither Natasa nor Hardik has addressed these rumors.
Pandya played a crucial role in India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, ending India's ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, despite her frequent activity on Instagram, Natasa did not share any posts celebrating the victory, which has fueled further speculation about potential divorce rumors.
To note, Hardik and Natasa married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020.