Deepika Padukone shares epic glimpse from her Friday night

Deepika Padukone has her party mode on in a purple fully embellished saree

  by Web Desk
  July 06, 2024
Deepika Padukone has her party mode on in a purple fully embellished saree
Deepika Padukone has her party mode on in a purple fully embellished saree 

Pregnant Deepika Padukone exuded party vibes with a baby in her belly!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Chennai Express star made heads turn in a purple coloured sari while cradling her growing belly.


The first picture featured Deepika proudly cradling her baby bump as she decked up in style in a fully embellished saree.

In the other click, the Gehraiyaan star stared straight into the camera in sitting position as she let her desi swag do all the talking.

For the night, the mom-to-be decided to go heavy in makeup wearing a smokey-eyed look and her glow was truly unmissable.

She complemented her entire look with a traditional neckpiece alongside a pair of dangling earrings. She had her hair tied in a neat bun that stood out absolutely well with her outfit.

“Just coz its Friday night and baby wants to party,” the actress captioned her post.

Ranveer Singh, who time and again turns cheerleader for Deepika, won hearts with a cute gesture admiring her look.

“ Hayeee! My beautiful birthday gift! I love you,” the Simmba star commented with much love.

DeepVeer fans also left no stone unturned in making her feel cherished months ahead of her delivery. 

“ You will be a fantastic mom! Look amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “ OMGGG look so beautiful.”

“ Beauty, beauty, beauty,” the third penned.

“ My heart,"  the fourth gushed over her.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child, whose delivery is due in September. 

