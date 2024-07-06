'Lioness' star Mike Heslin breathes his last at 30

Actor Mike Heslin, known for his role in Lioness, has passed away at the age of 30.
On Friday, July 05 The Holiday Proposal Plan on Lifetime star’s husband Scotty Dynamo (née Nicolas James Wilson) announced his death on social media.
He shared that Heslin died on Tuesday, July 2, “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.”
“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Dynamo continued.
Along with long note, he also dropped an Instagram carousel featuring Heslin's recent solo portrait, the couple's wedding pictures and snaps of Heslin as a kid.
Heslin called his partner as "talented, brilliant, selfless, and a real-life guardian angel."
Dynamo also mentioned how Heslin helped him “through multiple rounds of cancer.”
“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant,” he continued.
Dynamo ended his touching message with a Shania Twain quotation, "'I'll love you 'forever and for always.'"
To note, Heslin had two appearances in Lioness, Season 1 as Polo. In addition, he appeared in Younger in 2016 and The Holiday Proposal Plan on Lifetime in 2017.