Katherine Heigl breaks silence on 'Grey's Anatomy' Emmys controversy after 16 years

Katherine Heigl played a role of Izzie Stevens.in 'Grey's Anatomy'

  by Web Desk
  July 06, 2024
Katherine Heigl has finally stepped forward after 16 years to address the Emmy Awards controversy surrounding her rejected Emmy nomination for her role in Grey's Anatomy.

While conversing at the Let's Be Clear podcast episode with Shannen Doherty, the Grey’s Anatomy alum cleared the air that she did not decline an Emmy nomination.

To be eligible for an Emmy nomination, actors and actresses must submit their work. Heigl said, "I didn't turn it down ... I just didn't submit my work that year."

The Suits alum also explained, "I should've said nothing. I should've just said, 'Oh, I forgot,'” adding, "Because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary."

Heigl said that she didn't think her work deserved an Emmy nomination at the time, so she was attempting to make a "snarky" point about the material she was given.

She admitted, "I just wasn't proud of my work," adding, "I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down."

"I was trying to be honorable, I guess. I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn't trying to be a d---," she added.

Heigl won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2007 Emmys, where she played Grey's Anatomy's Izzie Stevens.

'Lioness' star Mike Heslin breathes his last at 30
Deepika Padukone shares epic glimpse from her Friday night
Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Dua Lipa rules Global Radio charts despite biggest competition
Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids
Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts
Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of ‘Perfect Strangers’ are in touch?
Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis
BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of plagiarising 'ROCKSTAR' music video
Kanye West's attorney reports rapper's refusal to communicate or settle fees
Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino