Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years

Katherine Heigl has finally stepped forward after 16 years to address the Emmy Awards controversy surrounding her rejected Emmy nomination for her role in Grey's Anatomy.
While conversing at the Let's Be Clear podcast episode with Shannen Doherty, the Grey’s Anatomy alum cleared the air that she did not decline an Emmy nomination.
To be eligible for an Emmy nomination, actors and actresses must submit their work. Heigl said, "I didn't turn it down ... I just didn't submit my work that year."
The Suits alum also explained, "I should've said nothing. I should've just said, 'Oh, I forgot,'” adding, "Because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary."
Heigl said that she didn't think her work deserved an Emmy nomination at the time, so she was attempting to make a "snarky" point about the material she was given.
She admitted, "I just wasn't proud of my work," adding, "I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down."
"I was trying to be honorable, I guess. I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn't trying to be a d---," she added.
Heigl won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2007 Emmys, where she played Grey's Anatomy's Izzie Stevens.