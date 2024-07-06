Royal

Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle

  by Web Desk
  July 06, 2024


Prince William has embraced a fun and eco-friendly mode of transportation at Windsor Castle.

In a viral video on social media, the Prince of Wales has been seen taking a ride through the gardens of Windsor Castle in an electric vehicle.

He donned casual attire, a blue sweater over a white collared shirt, black pants and sunglasses.

It was revealed last year that William bought an electric scooter to make his way about the Windsor estate more quickly.

As he lives with Kate Middleton and their three children at Adelaide Cottage so he uses the scooter to shorten their ten-minute commute to Windsor Castle, where he visits his father, King Charles.

The source shared with The Sun, “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King.”

They added, “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

William, who is more vocal on environmental issues, has established The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to encourage creative approaches to halting global warming.

In keeping with his ecological objectives, he rides an electric scooter across the 655-acre estate.

