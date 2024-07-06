Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony with her elegance in her attire by a Pakistani designer.
The Heart Of Stone star graced the star-studded event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in a stunning coordinated black dress by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.
For the event, Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in an exquisitely designed black velvet lehenga with a sweetheart neckline and a cropped shirt with thin straps.
Her blouse had beautiful golden embroidery, adding a glitter element that made her ensemble appropriate for a formal occasion.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet chose a black velvet blouse to go with her lehenga.
Her lehenga was adorned with golden embroidery and fell softly to the floor, highlighting her petite figure.
She complimented her look with a black sheer piece slung over her shoulder and accessorized her with statement silver danglings.
For her makeup, she went for soft, smokey eye makeup that added a hint of dramatic effect and left her wavy short hair freely falling around her face.
Meanwhile, Ranbir looked amazing in an all-black Faraz Manan ensemble.
He was dressed in an elegant black jacket with silver buttons and delicate silver embroidery on the collars.
To note, this is not the first time when Bollywood celebrities donned Faraz Manan, earlier Kareena Kapoor, Sridevi, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan also served look in Pakistani designer crafted pieces.