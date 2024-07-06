Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day

Buckingham Palace has released a special video to commemorate a significant milestone for Edinburgh, celebrating the 900th birthday.
The official account of Royal Family dropped a memorable snippet of King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrating the birthday of Edinburgh and kicked off two days of festivities for Holyrood Week.
They captioned the video, “Happy 900th birthday, Edinburgh, and thank you for a wonderful celebration.”
The British Monarch and his wife interacted with Edinburgh residents in a shared video, during which they witnessed a dynamic and captivating performance by the Bollywood-inspired dance group "Dance Ihayami."
They also cut a cake baked by the youngest ever Great British Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins and raised a glass of Duncan Taylor whisky to mark the 900th anniversary of the City of Edinburgh.
In a shared video Camilla donned a mint-coloured Anna Valentine coat, while King Charles wearing his Tartan Kilt.
During their official visit to Scotland, they also gave the monarch the keys to the 900-year-old City of Edinburgh.
To note, Queen Camilla and King Charles shortened the visit due to the general election in the UK on July 04.