Royal

Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day

King Charles and Queen Camilla shares glimpses of two days festivities for Holyrood Week

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


Buckingham Palace has released a special video to commemorate a significant milestone for Edinburgh, celebrating the 900th birthday.

The official account of Royal Family dropped a memorable snippet of King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrating the birthday of Edinburgh and kicked off two days of festivities for Holyrood Week.

They captioned the video, “Happy 900th birthday, Edinburgh, and thank you for a wonderful celebration.”

The British Monarch and his wife interacted with Edinburgh residents in a shared video, during which they witnessed a dynamic and captivating performance by the Bollywood-inspired dance group "Dance Ihayami."

They also cut a cake baked by the youngest ever Great British Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins and raised a glass of Duncan Taylor whisky to mark the 900th anniversary of the City of Edinburgh.

In a shared video Camilla donned a mint-coloured Anna Valentine coat, while King Charles wearing his Tartan Kilt.

During their official visit to Scotland, they also gave the monarch the keys to the 900-year-old City of Edinburgh.

To note, Queen Camilla and King Charles shortened the visit due to the general election in the UK on July 04.

Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits

Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral

Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day

Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Royal News

Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show