Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies

  • July 06, 2024
Emma Roberts has revealed that the classic films of her aunt, Julia Roberts, serve as her go-to comfort movies when she's alone.

While conversing with Variety, the American Horror Story star shared that she relaxes during her alone time by rewatching Julia's classic.

“I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing,” she told the publication.

Emma added, “She’s the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn’t been right.”

The Scream Queen starlet continued, ““I watch her movies when I’m on location and I’m by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. My Best Friend’s Wedding and America’s Sweethearts are my safe movies.”

In her interview, she also discussed her own work and how she sometimes blocks out criticism.

She revealed, “It’s earnest,” adding, “And people are probably going to make fun of that, but it’s like, you know what, whatever.”

To note, Emma plays a party girl from Florida who ends up becoming the last chance for a NASA space programme Space Cadet. 

