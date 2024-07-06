Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter

Amaarae is opening up on the moment she discovered Sabrina Carpenter and instantly became her fan.
The Wasted Eyes singer who recently announced to share the stage with Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover’s for a special act of his This Is America Tour, revealed that she is soon going to perform for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour as well.
During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for her Fountains Baby’s extended play roses are red, tears are blue’s press run, the Ghanaian American singer looked back to the moment she became one of the Carpenters.
She recalled discovering the Nonsense singer through her latest runaways hits Espresso and Please Please Please.
“What drew me to Sabrina was the [announcement of] her fifth album,” noted the Angels in Tibet singer.
She added, “So this is an artist that's had the opportunity to develop over time.”
The singer also recalled thinking to herself that Carpenter is a “really interesting popstar” and it doesn’t seem like she’s being “forced” to become one, instead a very “chill, mellow, genuine thing.”
Introduced only a little while ago, Amaarae expressed how surprised she was when she got the request from the Prfct singer to accompany her on the upcoming Short n’ Sweet Tour.
“They had reached out to my agent like, ‘Hey, Sabrina Carpenter wants Amaarae on tour,” recollected the Sweeeet singer, adding, “And I remember thinking, ‘What? Who? Bro, are y'all so for real right now? This s--- don't make no sense.’”
Moreover, she continued telling how she thought of it as an “interesting and unique opportunity” and said, “I'm actually going to take it because it's a fun way to challenge myself.’”