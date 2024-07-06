Entertainment

Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues

Karan Johar reveals he does not feel confident in his own skin

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Karan Johar, who is considered to be an extrovert and a fashion-forward celebrity, is also someone who is not very comfortable in his own skin.

In a recent interview with Faye D’Souza, KJo did not forget to speak his mind. 

When asked if he still feels not good with the way he looks, the filmmaker admitted, “I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director continued, “ Even though I have tried my best to overcome it, I still do not know how to do it without feeling pathetic.”

“ This is also the reason why I am often seen in oversized clothes. No matter how much I lose weight or try hard I always think I am fat,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani maker divulged.

He further added, “ Nothing has changed ever since I was eight-years-old. I self-body shame myself all the time. Even in situations of intimacy I need to put the lights out.”

“All these issues, all fester and create mental health issues,” stating that two years ago he had a panic attack.

While Karan Johar made a shock revelation of having body dysmorphia, he is doing good on the career-front as he awaits the release of his new production venture Bad Newz featuring the likes of Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles

