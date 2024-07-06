Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?

Virat Kohli reportedly wants to seek a peaceful life away from the hustle and bustle of India with star wife Anushka Sharma and kids.
Ever since the couple welcomed their second baby, Akaay, rumors have been rife that they are planning to shift to London for good.
As per reports obtained by Daily Pakistan, there are several reasons why the duo might be taking the step.
Sources claimed that the lovebirds are aiming to live in a city where they can move freely without the constant paparazzi intervention and no invasion of privacy.
The potential decision could also brighten up Vamika and Akaay’s future as they will receive an international education by living there.
Their close associates also revealed that Kohli and Sharma have been thinking over the shifting process.
For the unversed, after the birth of their son the family spent quality time for almost two months in London with no pressures on mind.
Many times, the parents have solidified their connection to the city with their constant hangouts and dine outs together. Kohli also missed out on the crucial test series against England so that he could make his son's birthday special with his presence and enjoy London more.
The star batter, who took part in the victory parade in Mumbai, flew to the UK to be with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress right after bagging a win at the World Cup Finals.
Virat Kohli has also now announced his retirement from T20 which sparked frenzy as the internet is now curious about the pair’s next move.