Matthew Perry's doctor finally agrees to plead guilty in court

Matthew Perry’s doctor, who was accused of providing ketamine to the actor, has finally agreed to plead guilty in court.
As per court documents filed Monday, Dr. Salvador Plasencia is set to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine.
The Santa Monica doctor would face up to 40 years in federal prison, while the recommended sentence in the agreement is somewhere between 15 and 21 months.
Salvador was among the list of five people, who were charged in connection with Friend’s star death in October 2023. He will enter his plea in the next few weeks.
According to plea agreement, the doctor confirmed working with Dr. Mark Chavez and selling "twenty 5ml vials of ketamine, less than a full package of ketamine lozenges, and syringes" to Mathew’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.
Former U.S. attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada revealed that Salvador wrote "I wonder how much this moron will pay?" in September 2023, one month before the actor’s death.
Details about Matthew Perry’s tragic death:
Matthew Perry was tragically found dead at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home's hot tub in October 2023.
The Friends star’s autopsy revealed that "acute effects of ketamine" were the reason for his death.