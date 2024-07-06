Entertainment

Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style

Katy Perry vows fans with a patriotic themed attire on the Fourth of July

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Katy Perry vows fans with a patriotic themed attire on the Fourth of July
Katy Perry vows fans with a patriotic themed attire on the Fourth of July 

Katy Perry shared her celebratory moments with fans on her social media!

Taking to Instagram on the Fourth of July, the Dark Horse crooner was spotted striking a Rosie the Rivater pose with a star-shaped American flag-themed swimsuit with a bandana atop her head doing all the talking.

In the caption of her Fourth of July post, she promoted her upcoming single Woman’s World, scheduled for a release on July 11, "BB UR A FIREWORK and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH ,” her caption read.


The caption was truly relatable with millions of fans that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of empowerment.

As the United States celebrated Independence Day, Perry also did not shy away from exuding patriotic vibes with 206M followers, creating a significant impression.

Shortly after the Roar hitmaker’s picture went viral, celebrities flooded the comments section with videos featuring their Independence Day celebrations, giving a whole new holiday feel.

On the musical front, Katy Perry has not released a major single since her album Smile, which topped the Billboard 200 back in 2020. 

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash

Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Entertainment News

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral