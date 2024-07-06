Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style

Katy Perry shared her celebratory moments with fans on her social media!
Taking to Instagram on the Fourth of July, the Dark Horse crooner was spotted striking a Rosie the Rivater pose with a star-shaped American flag-themed swimsuit with a bandana atop her head doing all the talking.
In the caption of her Fourth of July post, she promoted her upcoming single Woman’s World, scheduled for a release on July 11, "BB UR A FIREWORK and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH ,” her caption read.
The caption was truly relatable with millions of fans that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of empowerment.
As the United States celebrated Independence Day, Perry also did not shy away from exuding patriotic vibes with 206M followers, creating a significant impression.
Shortly after the Roar hitmaker’s picture went viral, celebrities flooded the comments section with videos featuring their Independence Day celebrations, giving a whole new holiday feel.
On the musical front, Katy Perry has not released a major single since her album Smile, which topped the Billboard 200 back in 2020.