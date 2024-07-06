World

Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?

Masoud Pezeshkian emerged victorious against his hardline conservative rival, Saeed Jalili

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Irans newly elected president?
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?

Masoud Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon and a moderate member of the Iranian parliament, has been elected as Iran's new president, the country’s electoral authority said on Saturday, July 6.

He will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.

Pezeshkian emerged victorious against his hardline conservative rival, Saeed Jalili, in Friday’s run-off presidential elections.

Pezeshkian's win represents hope for many Iranians who seek fewer social restrictions and a more pragmatic foreign policy.

With a focus on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact and promoting social liberalization and political pluralism, he is seen as a candidate who might foster better relations with world powers and address the country’s economic challenges.

Despite his moderate stance, Pezeshkian is committed to Iran’s theocratic rule and does not intend to challenge the policies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, he promises to influence the tone of Iran’s policies and bring some social freedoms.

Pezeshkian’s political career includes serving as a combatant and physician during the Iran-Iraq war and as health minister from 2001 to 2005. 

A supporter of ethnic minority rights, he has also criticized the suppression of political and social dissent.

Tragically, Pezeshkian lost his wife and one of his children in a car accident in 1994 and raised his surviving three children alone, choosing never to remarry. 

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash

Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

World News

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out