  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration

Duchess Sophie marks special milestone just a day after son James, Earl of Wessex 18th birthday

Buckingham Palace has released Duchess Sophie's delightful new photos from milestone event.

Just a day after, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie marked their son, James, Earl of Wessex's 18th birthday, Royal Family shared exciting post honouring King Charles' sister-in-law.

On Friday, December 19, King Charles and Queen Camilla's official Instagram account released a slew of photos from Sophie's intimate Christmas celebrations.

As the Patron of Disability Initiative, Sophie joined the charity for their Christmas celebrations.

In the photos, the duchess could be seen indulged in activities including cookie decorating and a Christmas drumming session.

The caption further revealed that "Her Royal Highness's charity, which "marked the 50th anniversary this year, the charity strives to empower adults with disabilities towards their personal goals, through tailored services."

Duchess Sophie opted for a maroon printed dress with a Christmas hat for her celebration with Disability Initiative - which she has been the patron of since 2003.

