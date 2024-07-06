Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Sara Ali Khan chose to be a golden girl in a Bebo-inspired outfit for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony.
A video of the Simmba actress went viral in an instant which featured her turning heads in a gorgeous gold sequined lehenga.
The Coolie No. 1 star, who is known for pulling off sartorial clothing choices, stepped out in style in a heavily embellished lehenga with a fish cut in golden hue, draped like a saree for the grand affair.
She wore her hair in a clean bun and added a pair of dangling earrings to top off her look.
Saif Ali Khan’s beloved daughter posed for photos and videos while entering the venue.
At the same time, the Love Aaj Kal starlet proved her love for fashion as she shared glimpses showing off her outfit on Instagram.
The glitzy ceremony that was held at the Jio world Centre in Mumbai, was a grand affair graced by the who’s and who of Bollywood industry.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to exchange vows for life on July 12.
For the Sangeet, the bride-to-be slipped in a gold and pastel off-shoulder while her groom wore a black embellished ethnic suit that just blended in well for the evening.
For the unversed, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others graced the event flaunting their signature styles to perfection.