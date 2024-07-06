Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Sara Ali Khan graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's in a golden lehenga

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


Sara Ali Khan chose to be a golden girl in a Bebo-inspired outfit for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony.

A video of the Simmba actress went viral in an instant which featured her turning heads in a gorgeous gold sequined lehenga.

The Coolie No. 1 star, who is known for pulling off sartorial clothing choices, stepped out in style in a heavily embellished lehenga with a fish cut in golden hue, draped like a saree for the grand affair.

She wore her hair in a clean bun and added a pair of dangling earrings to top off her look.

Saif Ali Khan’s beloved daughter posed for photos and videos while entering the venue.

At the same time, the Love Aaj Kal starlet proved her love for fashion as she shared glimpses showing off her outfit on Instagram. 

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebos golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchants Sangeet

The glitzy ceremony that was held at the Jio world Centre in Mumbai, was a grand affair graced by the who’s and who of Bollywood industry.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to exchange vows for life on July 12.

For the Sangeet, the bride-to-be slipped in a gold and pastel off-shoulder while her groom wore a black embellished ethnic suit that just blended in well for the evening.

For the unversed, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others graced the event flaunting their signature styles to perfection. 

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash

Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Entertainment News

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s PDA-packed ‘Eras Tour’ exit leaves fans in awe