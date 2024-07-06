Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards

Johnny Depp is back in action as he was recently seen flaunting his acting prowess in a French film titled Jeanne du Barry for which he won an accolade at the National Film Awards.
Following the win, the Pirates of the Caribbean star delivered a moving speech that left tongues wagging.
The French film which happened to be a historical drama revolved around the King Louis XV’s chief mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier.
In the movie, Depp essayed the role of a king which was adored by the viewers.
At the star-studded awards evening, Depp while accepting the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award gave a pre-recorded message.
“I feel very lucky, and I feel very honored that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” the Fantastic Beasts star began.
He continued, “ I take inspiration from everyone while working on my projects.”
“ I feel humbled that the recognition comes directly from the hearts of fans,” the Public Enemy actor stated.
The actor concluded, “I thank you and I send you much love and respect, always.”
Meanwhile, the Best Actor award was given to Adam Deacon for his role in Sumotherhood and Patricia Hodge won the Best Actress award for the movie titled Arthur’s Whisky.
To note, the National Film Awards has been going on for over a span of 10 years.