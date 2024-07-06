Entertainment

Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Johnny Depp is back in action as he was recently seen flaunting his acting prowess in a French film titled Jeanne du Barry for which he won an accolade at the National Film Awards.

Following the win, the Pirates of the Caribbean star delivered a moving speech that left tongues wagging.

The French film which happened to be a historical drama revolved around the King Louis XV’s chief mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier.

In the movie, Depp essayed the role of a king which was adored by the viewers.

At the star-studded awards evening, Depp while accepting the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award gave a pre-recorded message.

“I feel very lucky, and I feel very honored that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” the Fantastic Beasts star began.

He continued, “ I take inspiration from everyone while working on my projects.”

“ I feel humbled that the recognition comes directly from the hearts of fans,” the Public Enemy actor stated.

The actor concluded, “I thank you and I send you much love and respect, always.”

Meanwhile, the Best Actor award was given to Adam Deacon for his role in Sumotherhood and Patricia Hodge won the Best Actress award for the movie titled Arthur’s Whisky.

To note, the National Film Awards has been going on for over a span of 10 years.

Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again

Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet

Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

Entertainment News

Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style
Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo
Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post
Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies
Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral