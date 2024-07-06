Hollywood

Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’

Cindy Crawford spoke for a no-nonsense routine

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Cindy Crawford spoke for a no-nonsense routine
Cindy Crawford spoke for a no-nonsense routine

Cindy Crawford is surely as stunning as ever, albeit she has still taken a moment to acknowledge her ‘no cosmetic surgery rule.’

In a new interview with New York Times, the model confessed, “I was not interested in changing my face” as the topic of anti-ageing cropped up.

Of course, she took a shot with Botox previously, but has claimed of doing it less and less as time passed so as to match her forehead with the remaining face.

To keep a glowing skin, Cindy Crawford has however revealed of following a rigorous regime, which includes microneedling, cold plunges, radio frequency, infrared saunas, and red light masks.

“I’ll do those kinds of things, although in the end I truly haven’t seen anything that’s made such a huge difference that I like on anyone,” she said, hard-nosing her own routine.

The star pointed, “I’m 58! Part of me would want to not be doing magazines or photo shoots. If you want to scroll through your comments, you will find really mean things.”

She went to add that those rude words are however not as crude as we sometimes get about ourselves.

With this Cindy Crawford expressed that she’s be “complicit in a message to women that we need to hang it up at a certain age” when it comes to the reality of beauty industry.

Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career

Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’

Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren

King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren

Hollywood News

King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Kendrick Lamar reportedly takes dig at Drake with ‘Not Like Us’
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker shares his rare ‘accomplishment’
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Missy Elliott kept postponing tours to be with her dog Hoodie
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Kris Jenner’s ‘sacred ovaries’ to be removed after tumor diagnosis
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Kesha concerns fans by pulling out large knife on stage