Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’

Cindy Crawford is surely as stunning as ever, albeit she has still taken a moment to acknowledge her ‘no cosmetic surgery rule.’
In a new interview with New York Times, the model confessed, “I was not interested in changing my face” as the topic of anti-ageing cropped up.
Of course, she took a shot with Botox previously, but has claimed of doing it less and less as time passed so as to match her forehead with the remaining face.
To keep a glowing skin, Cindy Crawford has however revealed of following a rigorous regime, which includes microneedling, cold plunges, radio frequency, infrared saunas, and red light masks.
“I’ll do those kinds of things, although in the end I truly haven’t seen anything that’s made such a huge difference that I like on anyone,” she said, hard-nosing her own routine.
The star pointed, “I’m 58! Part of me would want to not be doing magazines or photo shoots. If you want to scroll through your comments, you will find really mean things.”
She went to add that those rude words are however not as crude as we sometimes get about ourselves.
With this Cindy Crawford expressed that she’s be “complicit in a message to women that we need to hang it up at a certain age” when it comes to the reality of beauty industry.