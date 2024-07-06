Sports

Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ends as Emma Raducanu withdraws from mixed doubles

  • July 06, 2024


Andy Murray's Wimbledon career concluded unexpectedly after Emma Raducanu withdrew from their planned mixed doubles appearance.

After the match, a video montage of Murray's career was played, leaving him in tears as fans showed their appreciation, with tennis stars expressing their sentiments for the legend.

Murray, 37, and Raducanu, 21, were scheduled to play at the All England Club on Saturday evening.

Raducanu cited "stiffness" in her right wrist as the reason for her withdrawal.

Raducanu, who advanced to the fourth round of the women's singles after defeating Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari, expressed her disappointment, "I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but I've got to take care," as per BBC Sports.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, was also disappointed as he was unable to find a replacement partner due to tournament rules.

This meant Murray's final appearance was in the men's doubles on Thursday, where he lost alongside his brother Jamie.

Moreover, Murray plans to retire later this year, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set to be his final event.

