Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey

Sania Mirza reflected on a very spiritual and fulfilling pilgrimage!
Turning to her official Instagram page on Saturday, the Indian trailblazer documented insights from her journey in a series of pictures and videos.
The post kicked off with Mirza placing her hand on a calligraphy carving with reverence followed by another click displaying the magnificence of the Holy Kabah surrounded by pilgrims circambulating the house of God.
Next up, the former tennis player offered a close-up peek of the Holy site.
Later she shared a video of the pilgrims performing the tawaf with much enthusiasm and dedication.
Mirza further lit up feeds with the sound of the beautiful Azaan heard from Masjid Nabvi.
Accompanying her carousel, Mirza penned a few words to describe her experience and also expressed gratitude to the Hajj tour company for making the journey a memorable one.
"To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly.. it was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagine . Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over . #hajj A shoutout to @alkhalidtours for organizing and making this journey as comfortable as possible ,” she wrote.
Sania Mirza has found faith healing after going through a painful divorce with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who has tied the knot for the second time.