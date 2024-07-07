Entertainment

‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau passes away at 63

Jon Landau, known for ‘Titanic' and 'Avatar' films, died on on Friday, July 5

  by Web Desk
  July 07, 2024
Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning film producer behind some of the highest-grossing films of all time, has died at the age of 63.

According to Variety, Landau died due to cancer on Friday, July 5.

Landau's impressive career was marked by his long-standing collaboration with director James Cameron.

Together, they produced the record-breaking films Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water. He also served as the chief operating officer for Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment.

Under Lightstorm, Landau and Cameron produced other notable films like Solaris and Alita: Battle Angel.

At the time of his passing, Landau was deeply involved in the production of the upcoming Avatar sequels, with the fifth installment slated for release in 2031.

The news of Landau's passing has sent shockwaves throughout the film industry, with colleagues and friends paying tribute to his memory.

John Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, released a statement praising Landau's for filmmaking, saying “Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen.”

“His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. Our thoughts are with Jon’s wife, Julie, and his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.

Jon Landau was born in New York on July 30, 1960.

