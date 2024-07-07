Feroze Khan proves he is his daughter's 'HUMRAAH for ETERNITY' in new post

Feroze Khan was spotted out and about giving his daughter some princess treatment!
Taking to his Instagram page over the weekend, Khan showcased his unconditional love for his beloved daughter Fatima as he held her close.
In the picture shared, the doting father beamed with joy amidst a backdrop of lavish houses while his little one felt safe in her daddy’s arms.
The Gul-e-Rana famed actor wore a red T-shirt and track pants with a pair of sneakers flaunting his contagious smile.
“HUMRAAH MAI BHI TERA HU,” Khan penned a sweet lyric from Malang movie popular song Humraah to describe his unwavering love for Fatima.
The caption is truly relatable to all fathers out there, who cherish bonds with their daughters.
Ardent fans of the Raaz-e-Ulfat star on seeing the super-adorable sight rushed to the comments section to spread cheer.
“ Say Mashallah,” one user wrote.
Another added, “ Wow so beautiful.”
The third expressed, “ May Allah protect this bond from evil eyes.”
“ King Khan with his little princess,” the fourth penned.
Khan, who tied the knot for the second time with a psychologist, proved that no matter what happens he will continue to love his kids and spend time with them.
Feroze Khan shares two children, son Sultan and daughter Fatima, from his ex-wife Syeda Alizey.