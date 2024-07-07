Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce in 'Mary's Song' performance after 16 Years

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024


Taylor Swift brings back Mary’s Song to give it new meaning by hinting at her blooming romance with Travis Kelce.

During her sold-out Amsterdam Eras Tour show on Saturday, July 6, Swift surprised her fans by performing Mary's Song for the first time in 16 years.

The song, which hasn't been played live in over 15 years, held special significance due to its new connection to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The special moment was made even sweeter as she sang the closing lyrics, "I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my," nodding to her relationship with NFL player.

The crowd erupted in cheers as they recognized the reference to Kelce's jersey number which is 87 and their shared birth year which is 1989.

To note, Kelce was in attendance, joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

Moreover, Mary's Song (Oh My My My) is the tenth track of Taylor's debut album titled Taylor Swift, which was released on October 24, 2006.

