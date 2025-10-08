Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

Taylor Swift’s fans are in a heated online debate!
Amid her ongoing press tour to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted grabbing dinner at The Eighty Six in New York City earlier this week.
For the outing, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker slipped into a black long-sleeved top with a pleated Miu Miu Plaid Tartan Mini Skirt in black and gray.
Accessorizing her look, Swift wore Jennifer Chamandi camel boots, carried a black Dior bag, styled her hair straight with feathered bangs, and finished the look with her signature dark red lipstick.
However, the photos, shared on Deux Moi on its official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 7, sparked a chaos online as fans began debating over whether it actually was Taylor Swift or her lookalike, named Ashley Leechin – a US internet personality and former nurse, well-known for her resemblance to Swift.
On the post’s comments, some of the fans gushed over the Wood crooner’s look, while others argued it wasn’t Taylor Swift but her doppelganger.
“Looking stunning as her 10/10 album continues sweeping the records,” read a comment, while another stated, “She looks soooooo good!!!! Love this era for her!!!!”
A third quipped, "The amount of people thinking that it's not Taylor is hilarious."
A fourth jumped in, expressing, “That’s ashley I fear.”
“That’s not her. It’s her lookalike Ashley,” a fifth noted, with a sixth adding, “The nose, eye spacing, and hair in that second pic…. That doesn’t look like her??”
Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, October 3, 2025.