Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker sparks confusion among fans with her latest NYC dinner outing

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’
Taylor Swift’s new outing sparks chaos over lookalike claim: ‘That’s not her’

Taylor Swift’s fans are in a heated online debate!

Amid her ongoing press tour to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted grabbing dinner at The Eighty Six in New York City earlier this week.

For the outing, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker slipped into a black long-sleeved top with a pleated Miu Miu Plaid Tartan Mini Skirt in black and gray.

Accessorizing her look, Swift wore Jennifer Chamandi camel boots, carried a black Dior bag, styled her hair straight with feathered bangs, and finished the look with her signature dark red lipstick.

However, the photos, shared on Deux Moi on its official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 7, sparked a chaos online as fans began debating over whether it actually was Taylor Swift or her lookalike, named Ashley Leechin – a US internet personality and former nurse, well-known for her resemblance to Swift.

On the post’s comments, some of the fans gushed over the Wood crooner’s look, while others argued it wasn’t Taylor Swift but her doppelganger.

“Looking stunning as her 10/10 album continues sweeping the records,” read a comment, while another stated, “She looks soooooo good!!!! Love this era for her!!!!”

A third quipped, "The amount of people thinking that it's not Taylor is hilarious."

A fourth jumped in, expressing, “That’s ashley I fear.”

“That’s not her. It’s her lookalike Ashley,” a fifth noted, with a sixth adding, “The nose, eye spacing, and hair in that second pic…. That doesn’t look like her??”

Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, October 3, 2025.

You Might Like:

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz

Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz
Timothée Chalamet sparks reaction as he debuts bald look for 'Marty Supreme'

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show

Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show
Taylor Swift revealed her ‘perfect explanation’ why Ed Sheeran learnt about her engagement via Instagram despite close bond

Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman announces major career move after Keith Urban Split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated as the 'Babygirl' star filed for divorce on September 30, 2025

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition
Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room
Jax Taylor has repeatedly claimed that he lived with Channing Tatum in the early 2000s

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and former One Direction star Zayn Malik release new song ‘Eyes Closed’

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute
The One Direction alum said he once felt sick of nostalgia' on 15th anniversary of the band with Liam Payne

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing
Cardi B and Offset revealed new insights on their rocky relationship

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health
The ‘Jolene’ singer is facing undisclosed health issues due to which she recently postponed her Las Vegas residency

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass
Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery in July

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo
The 'Batman' star and Jennifer Lopez seen for the first time after legally declared single earlier this year

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside
The '21 Jump Street' star is currently directing the comedy 'Cut Off', featuring himself and Kristen Wiig as twins