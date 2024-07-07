Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo bids emotional farewell to UEFA, leaving fans in tears

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal lost the Euro 2024 quarterfinals to France

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo has bid an emotional farewell to his UEFA European Championship career with a heartfelt social media post.

France beat Portugal in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals 5-3 on penalties on Saturday, July 6.

The 39-year-old soccer player, who has been playing the tournament for the record sixth time, had already announced that it was his last Euro and shared an emotional goodbye post to bid farewell to his team and tournament.

Ronaldo shared some pictures from Euro 2024 with a caption that read, “We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each and every one of you. By by Portugal. We are grateful for all that you have given us and all that we have accomplished so far. On and off the field, I'm sure this legacy will be honored and continue to be built. Together.”


The star footballer's post left his fans in tears. A fan wrote, “I cried like a baby," while the other commented, “Gave it your all up!!! Thank you, king.”

One emotional fan wrote, “I'm crying not because Portugal lost, but I'm crying because this is your last match in Portugal.”

CR7 fans called him ‘The Greatest,’ and ‘GOAT’ in the comments.

